Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

