Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.99.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. 21,850,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,338 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

