TTC (TTC) Market Cap Hits $9.36 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, TTC has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $64,376.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.06794141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 837,298,307 coins and its circulating supply is 380,273,151 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

