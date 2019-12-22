Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 25,284,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,024 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after buying an additional 677,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,114 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 194.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 374,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

