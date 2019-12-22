TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 445,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 183,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 548,545 shares of company stock worth $28,647,721 and sold 79,817 shares worth $4,432,606. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

