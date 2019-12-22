Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,326,600 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
