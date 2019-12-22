Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,326,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.