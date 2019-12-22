TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Announces Dividend of $32.50

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 32.50 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TDG traded up $16.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.29. The stock had a trading volume of 717,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.42 and a 200-day moving average of $520.42. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $594.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.17.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.