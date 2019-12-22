Time New Bank Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, Huobi and C2CX. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $770,625.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Hotbit, BigONE, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

