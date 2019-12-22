Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $430,072.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tierion has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.