ThoreNext (THX) Achieves Market Cap of $117.39 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00075476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $117.39 million and $198,712.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

