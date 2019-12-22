ThoreCoin Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $119.66 million and $169,025.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,380.44 or 0.19185903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

