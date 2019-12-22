TenX (PAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $884,944.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. TenX has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $884,944.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenX has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Huobi and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01184365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119046 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,883,219 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Neraex, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Coinrail, BitBay, Kyber Network, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.