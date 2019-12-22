Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
LON TENG opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.67. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62.
In related news, insider Alan Donald purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($39,134.44).
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
