Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LON TENG opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.67. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Equities analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Donald purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($39,134.44).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

