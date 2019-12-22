TD Securities Upgrades Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of MNARF stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

