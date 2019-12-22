Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after purchasing an additional 119,934 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 101.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

