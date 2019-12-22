Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

TH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.73. 297,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,318. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

