Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €46.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.97 ($51.12).

ETR:TLX opened at €44.78 ($52.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. Talanx has a 52-week low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of €45.88 ($53.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.86.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

