Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $216,309.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00564738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008261 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000511 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 572,997,204 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

