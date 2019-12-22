Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.88

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 720,647 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$9.89 and a 200 day moving average of A$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

About Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.