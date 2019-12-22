Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.26

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 366422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

