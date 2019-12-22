Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 2,081,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 132,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $2,296,749.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,362,430 shares of company stock worth $22,619,384 and have sold 76,937 shares worth $1,232,211. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sunrun by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432,841 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

