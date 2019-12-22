Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,362,430 shares of company stock worth $22,619,384 and have sold 76,937 shares worth $1,232,211. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

