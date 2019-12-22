Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,762. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $614,605.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,559.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

