Status Reaches Market Cap of $33.39 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Status has a market cap of $33.39 million and $14.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OOOBTC, LATOKEN and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.01184725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Binance, Ovis, Koinex, Kyber Network, ABCC, BigONE, IDCM, Huobi, DDEX, Neraex, DEx.top, IDAX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Gatecoin, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, GOPAX, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Bittrex, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

