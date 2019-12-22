StableUSD Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,069,194 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

