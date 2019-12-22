SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,731,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 4,559,414 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCI. MKM Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SRC Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,909,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,002 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,077,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,484,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.