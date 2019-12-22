Spiking Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $795,581.00 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.06794141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.