Spiking Achieves Market Cap of $856,922.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $856,922.00 and $1.24 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.33 or 0.06633660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.