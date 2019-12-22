Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,832. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.