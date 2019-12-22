Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $49,330.00 and $23.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,690,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

