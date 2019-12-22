Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $49,122.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $49,122.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,568,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

