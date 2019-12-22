Sparkpoint Hits Market Capitalization of $109,493.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $109,493.00 and approximately $26,726.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,523,050,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

