Soverain Market Capitalization Hits $54,010.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Soverain has a total market cap of $54,010.00 and $32,520.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soverain has traded 51% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00184143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.01179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00119460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile