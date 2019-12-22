Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

