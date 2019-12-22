Sociall Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $71,452.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

