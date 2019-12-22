Sociall One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $89,060.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and FCoin. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.