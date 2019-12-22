Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 364,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.16. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

