SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

