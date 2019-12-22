SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches Market Cap of $34,167.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $34,167.00 and approximately $1,164.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

