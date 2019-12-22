Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.