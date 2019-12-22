SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $16.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $27,728.19. Insiders sold a total of 13,699 shares of company stock worth $132,528 in the last 90 days. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 525,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 21.2% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 14,948.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 169,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,081. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

