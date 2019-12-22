Senior (LON:SNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Senior from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $750.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.66.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.