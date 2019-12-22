Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €58.85 ($68.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 52 week high of €59.35 ($69.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

