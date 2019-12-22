Scorum Coins (SCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,088.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $86,841.00 and approximately $9,088.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

