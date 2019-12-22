Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 1,344,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,209,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scholastic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

