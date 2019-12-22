Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.54 ($9.93).

SHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

SHA stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting €9.77 ($11.36). 1,104,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.49.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

