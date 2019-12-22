savedroid Price Tops $0.0001 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. savedroid has a total market cap of $364,514.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, savedroid has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.06794141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

