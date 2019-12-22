Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

SAR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,418. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

