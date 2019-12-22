Safe Haven Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,144.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $12,144.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02551465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

