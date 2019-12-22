Rubies (RBIES) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $23,235.00 and $206.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007567 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

